NFL Mock Draft 2021: Complete 1st-Round Predictions Before NFL Honors

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

On Saturday night, some of today's biggest stars in football will be crowned during the 10th annual NFL Honors awards program.

But we have a thing about always looking forward. The shiny, new object just perpetually intrigues us, you know?

So, while we're all for the celebration of the present's top performers, we can't stop thinking about football's future and the players who will direct it.

Several of them will arrive during the 2021 NFL draft, which we're forecasting with a mock first round and a breakdown of three of the prospects with the most star potential.