Rockets' Christian Wood Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Grizzlies, Leaves in Wheelchair

Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood left Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies in a wheelchair after suffering a right ankle injury.

Wood rolled his ankle when he was fouled by Ja Morant with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter. He attempted to walk to the free-throw line to take his shots before being helped to the sideline and then taken back to the locker room in a wheelchair.

The Rockets are yet to give a diagnosis on Wood's condition. Given the amount of pain he was in and the nature of the injury, it's likely Wood at least suffered a significant ankle sprain. According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Wood will undergo an MRI on Friday.

Wood is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 22.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game after signing a three-year contract with Houston in the offseason. He's already emerged as the biggest bargain from the free-agent market, a versatile two-way player who is the ideal for what you want in a modern big.

“I believe I’ve been playing at a high level. I believe I’m one of the best bigs in the West. I think I deserve a vote," Wood recently told reporters of the All-Star selection process, where he is currently ninth among Western Conference frontcourt players.

Wood previously missed time earlier this season with a right ankle sprain, so this could be considered a recurrent issue at this point. It's at the very least a situation worth monitoring, as it's clear Wood will again be out of the lineup.