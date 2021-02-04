    Rockets' Christian Wood Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Grizzlies, Leaves in Wheelchair

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021
    Houston Rockets' Christian Wood runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 103-91. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood left Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies in a wheelchair after suffering a right ankle injury.

    Wood rolled his ankle when he was fouled by Ja Morant with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter. He attempted to walk to the free-throw line to take his shots before being helped to the sideline and then taken back to the locker room in a wheelchair.

    The Rockets are yet to give a diagnosis on Wood's condition. Given the amount of pain he was in and the nature of the injury, it's likely Wood at least suffered a significant ankle sprain. According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Wood will undergo an MRI on Friday. 

    Wood is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 22.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game after signing a three-year contract with Houston in the offseason. He's already emerged as the biggest bargain from the free-agent market, a versatile two-way player who is the ideal for what you want in a modern big.

    “I believe I’ve been playing at a high level. I believe I’m one of the best bigs in the West. I think I deserve a vote," Wood recently told reporters of the All-Star selection process, where he is currently ninth among Western Conference frontcourt players.

    Wood previously missed time earlier this season with a right ankle sprain, so this could be considered a recurrent issue at this point. It's at the very least a situation worth monitoring, as it's clear Wood will again be out of the lineup. 

