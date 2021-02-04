    Los Angeles Angels' Updated Lineup, Roster After Dexter Fowler Trade

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 5, 2021

    St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler bats during an intrasquad practice baseball game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Angels added some veteran depth in their outfield by acquiring Dexter Fowler from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash. 

    While Fowler's numbers at the plate have left plenty to be desired in recent years, the 2016 World Series Champion provides the Angels with a steady arm in the field as well as someone who has worked well in the past with L.A. manager Joe Maddon—who previously led Fowler during his two-year stint with the Chicago Cubs

    Fowler slashed .218/.320/.370 with 31 home runs and 113 RBI in 271 games over the last three seasons. He hasn't batted above .240 since hitting .264 in 2017. 

    Here's a look at how he fits in on the Angels.

       

    Los Angeles Angels Depth Chart

    SP: Dylan Bundy, Shohei Ohtani, Andrew Heaney, Griffin Canning, Jose Quintana

    RP: Mike Mayers, Felix Pena, Ty Buttrey, Luke Bard, Alex Claudio, Raisel Iglesias

    C: Max Stassi, Kurt Suzuki, Anthony Bemboom

    1B: Albert Pujols, Jared Walsh, Taylor Ward, Matt Thais

    2B: David Fletcher, Franklin Barreto, Luis Rengifo

    3B: Anthony Rendon, Matt Thaiss, Luis Rengifo

    SS: Jose Iglesias, Luis Rengifo, David Fletcher

    LF: Justin Upton, David Fletcher, Taylor Ward

    CF: Mike Trout, Jo Adell, Franklin Barreto

    RF: Dexter Fowler, Jared Walsh, Jo Adell

    DH: Shohei Ohtani, Albert Pujols, Justin Upton

      

    Outlook

    Fowler has one-year, $14.5 million left on a five-year deal he signed with the Cardinals, which explains a bit why the Angels targeted him.

    The future of Los Angeles' outfield includes highly-touted prospect Jo Adell, but early struggles when the Angels called him up last year put L.A. in a position to call for reinforcements. Adell slashed .161/.212/.266 with three home runs and seven RBI in 38 games last season. 

    It was a rough start to whats expected to be an exciting career. 

    Given the Angels ability to contend in the American League West this year, there isn't too much room to suffer through an early-season slump as Adell gets used to life in the majors. The position may be Fowler's to lose at the moment, but the competition is closer behind than he'd like. 

    For the Angels, it's a battle they'll gladly watch unfold as they attempt to return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

