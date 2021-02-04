Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets Offer 3-Year Contract Near $100M; Dodgers Still in Mix

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The market for 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer appears to be down to the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets have offered Bauer a three-year deal worth close to $100 million.

That comes after Andy Martino of SNY reported the chatter around Major League Baseball is that the Mets are "quite serious" in their talks with Bauer.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Mets are seen as the "current favorite" to sign Bauer. Morosi added the Mets are "increasingly confident" they will land the star pitcher.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted the Mets "continue to be engaged" with Bauer, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still in the mix. Per Heyman, New York expects to get an answer from Bauer's camp—regardless of whether he accepts or rejects its offer—within the next 24 hours or so.

Rachel Luba, Bauer's agent, tweeted "down to two," presumably in reference to the number of her client's free-agent suitors.

Bauer is the biggest free agent still on the market and could be in line for the biggest contract of the offseason. He's coming off the best season of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

It's unclear how much, if at all, the Mets have adjusted their offer to Bauer. Martino reported last week that the two sides were "far apart" in contract talks.

The Dodgers seemed like a late entrant into the Bauer sweepstakes. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Jan. 20 that the reigning World Series champions were "monitoring" Bauer's market and "could be a player depending on the price."

The Mets have been connected to virtually every marquee free agent at some point this offseason. Their biggest move came via trade when they acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland last month.

Bauer led the NL with a 1.73 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 11 starts. The 30-year-old also had 100 strikeouts in 73 innings to become the first Reds pitcher to win a Cy Young Award.