Patriots' Robert Kraft Says He's 'Rooting For' Tom Brady, Bucs to Win Super Bowl

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he'll be cheering for former Pats quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they take on the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

In an interview that'll air before the Super Bowl, Kraft told CBS Sunday Morning he remains in contact with the longtime face of the New England franchise.

"I'm rooting for Tom Brady," he said (h/t CBS Boston). "I'm so excited. We've had some great communications and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he's one of the finest human beings I've ever met. He knows how to lead, and I wish him well. I really hope he wins Sunday."

Brady left the Patriots to sign with the Bucs in March following a decorated tenure highlighted by guiding the franchise to six championships across 20 years after arriving as an unheralded sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL draft.

Although there have been rumors of discontent between the 14-time Pro Bowl selection and Pats head coach Bill Belichick, the quarterback developed a special bond with Kraft.

In an April interview on The Howard Stern Show (h/t NESN), Brady said he went to the team owner's home to deliver the news of his departure before it became public:

"I called up Mr. Kraft, and I went over to his house, and I just said—and it was a funny time because we're all dealing with this current corona situation that we're in—I went over, and I just said, 'Look, I just want to say how much I love you and appreciate what we've done together. I know that we're not going to continue together, but thank you. Thank you for providing what you have for my family and for my career.'"

Brady, who also said he made a call to Belichick to inform him of the decision, said his meeting with Kraft was emotional with some tears shed.

Kraft then released a statement in which he thanked Brady for his time in New England:

"How do I possibly sum up the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he's given us these past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing it's ending? I love Tom like a son and I always will. He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans. I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality. While sad today, the overwhelming feeling I have is appreciation for his countless contributions to our team and community."

It's no surprise Kraft will be cheering on Brady and the Bucs in the Super Bowl. WCVB's Christopher Gasper conducted a Twitter poll that showed a lot of Patriots fans will be doing the same:

The future Hall of Fame quarterback holds the NFL record for most championships as a player, and he'll look to extend his lead in that category Sunday against the Chiefs.