Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Insiders Expect Deal in Offseason, Not at Deadline

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Multiple NBA executives believe Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal isn't likely to be traded until the offseason at the earliest.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, there is "no indication" that Beal has asked to be traded despite the obvious signs of frustration he has shown during a season in which he has put up huge numbers only for the Wizards to post a 5-13 record.

One Western Conference executive told Bontemps: "I think it would have to be pressure from him and his agent to do so, and it sounds to me like that won't happen until after the season, if at all."

Another Western Conference exec told Bontemps there is "zero" chance of the Wizards dealing Beal before the trade deadline.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.