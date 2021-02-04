Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Bad Bunny, Carlito and MoreFebruary 4, 2021
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Bad Bunny, Carlito and More
The 2021 Royal Rumble may be in the rearview mirror, but it has left several questions regarding potential celebrity involvement on the Road to WrestleMania and the return of Superstars from WWE's past.
Who is back for good, who is leaning that way and what role might one of the biggest pop stars in the world play at The Showcase of the Immortals on April 10-11?
Find out with this dive into the world of WWE rumor and innuendo.
Bad Bunny Training for In-Ring Debut
Bad Bunny has been at the WWE Performance Center training for an in-ring debut with the company, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
The proposed match would be against The Miz and John Morrison, though no timetable for the encounter was made clear. Given Bad Bunny's pop-culture appeal, one would assume his debut would occur at an event synonymous with celebrity involvement.
The seeds have been planted for such a match, too, after the rapper wiped out Miz and Morrison during the men's Rumble match and then introduced Damian Priest on Monday's Raw and ruined Miz TV.
Bad Bunny's debut will attract viewers who otherwise would not watch. He is a huge star in the Latin community and has modern pop-culture cred that a bunch of WWE's celebrity invites don't. He even has a hit song about a WWE Hall of Famer.
It is, arguably, the wisest move the company has made to lure a celebrity in awhile and should pay off at WrestleMania 37...if the company can resist the urge to go too far over the top with him.
Retain the "cool" factor and everything will work out just fine.
Carlito's WWE Status
Carlito stunned the WWE Universe by showing up for the men's Royal Rumble match in the best shape of his life.
His run in the 30-man contest did not last long, but the former United States, intercontinental and tag team champion is on a three-week trial with WWE, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.
If the company is pleased with his work, he could receive a position as in-ring talent or backstage producer.
Carlito became a significant player immediately in his WWE career. He won the U.S. title from John Cena on his debut in October 2004 and would go on to add several other championships to his resume.
Unfortunately, there were questions about his passion, leading to a very real, on-screen tongue-lashing from Ric Flair on the February 8, 2007 episode of Raw.
Carlito spent the 11 years since his release from the company working for his father, Carlos Colon, in Puerto Rico. He famously popped up at the 2014 Hall of Fame, where he landed a few digs at his former employers for their treatment of his family when Colon's induction speech was cut short for time.
It remains to be seen if Carlito will remain beyond the next three weeks but if he does, he has a wealth of knowledge and a cautionary tale to tell about Superstars who saw early success fade.
Update on Chelsea Green's Health
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported Chelsea Green is currently going through the process to get cleared for an in-ring return after suffering a broken wrist during her SmackDown debut on November 13.
One of the most inconsistently utilized stars on the roster, Green has seen her push in NXT suddenly stop, then watched as her first chance at making an impact on the main roster derailed due to injury.
A former Knockouts champion in Impact Wrestling, she is a skilled worker with the potential to be a star for WWE. She proved as much with the over-the-top "Hot Mess" character she portrayed both in Impact and on the indie scene.
The key is consistency and her ability to get in front of the cameras for an extended span. Stardom awaits her if she can make that happen.
When Was Christian Cleared to Compete?
Christian was secretly cleared last week to compete at Sunday's Royal Rumble, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.
Captain Charisma's return was one of the highlights of the men's Rumble match and had social media buzzing over the potential of further in-ring appearances for the former world and intercontinental champion.
Christian last wrestled on March 24, 2014 in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender to then-intercontinental champion Big E. Since then, though, he has appeared in vignettes, talk shows and an acclaimed WWE Network series.
A return to the ring, like best friend Edge, gives the 47-year-old the opportunity to go out on his own terms rather than injury deciding for him. For a Superstar who helped revolutionize the industry in the early 2000s in innovative ladder matches, that is a well-deserved honor.