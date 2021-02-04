Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Bad Bunny, Carlito and More

1 of 4

Bad Bunny has been at the WWE Performance Center training for an in-ring debut with the company, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

The proposed match would be against The Miz and John Morrison, though no timetable for the encounter was made clear. Given Bad Bunny's pop-culture appeal, one would assume his debut would occur at an event synonymous with celebrity involvement.

The seeds have been planted for such a match, too, after the rapper wiped out Miz and Morrison during the men's Rumble match and then introduced Damian Priest on Monday's Raw and ruined Miz TV.

Bad Bunny's debut will attract viewers who otherwise would not watch. He is a huge star in the Latin community and has modern pop-culture cred that a bunch of WWE's celebrity invites don't. He even has a hit song about a WWE Hall of Famer.

It is, arguably, the wisest move the company has made to lure a celebrity in awhile and should pay off at WrestleMania 37...if the company can resist the urge to go too far over the top with him.

Retain the "cool" factor and everything will work out just fine.