Shaquille O'Neal, Jade Cargill to Face Cody Rhodes, Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite

Shaquille O'Neal, Jade Cargill to Face Cody Rhodes, Red Velvet on AEW DynamiteFebruary 4, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill will wrestle Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag team match on the Wednesday, March 3 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Shaq announced the news, and AEW confirmed it Wednesday:
Cargill, who made her on-screen AEW debut last November, announced her presence by telling Rhodes that Shaq wanted to face him in the ring:
Last week, O'Neal offered a direct challenge to Rhodes during the AEW Awards Show:
Rhodes and Red Velvet are up for the task. Red Velvet is in the fight at the recommendation of wrestling legend Arn Anderson, who suggested her as a replacement for Rhodes' wife, Brandi, who is pregnant with their first child:
After the match became official, Cody fired off this response on Twitter:
The match has been months in the making. Shaq previously expressed his desire to take on Rhodes, per an interview with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic on Aug. 24: "I'd love to fight Cody. Write it. Print it. Text it to him. Call AEW up and tell them."
O'Neal has wrestling experience, even if it is limited. He's wrestled co-panelist Charles Barkley in the NBA on TNT studios, for instance:
He also took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania 32 in 2016:
Shaq eliminated Sandow but was taken out (alongside Big Show) by the rest of the field, who combined their powers to take out the two 7-footers.
O'Neal hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle ever since, but he'll be back after a five-year hiatus.
