    Bettor Wins $52,611.43 After Making $5 Wager on 4-Team Soccer Parlay

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021

    Betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl 55 are displayed on monitors at the Circa resort and casino sports book, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Want to know how you could have turned $5 into $52,611.43?   

    Oh, all you had to do was hit on a four-team soccer parlay with +1052129 odds on Jan. 31 like the following bettor:

    Pretty simple stuff, right? 

    Yeah, sure, you could ride with GameStop and Dogecoin and AMC. Or, you know, you could throw your money into the winds of sports parlays and hope it increases by astronomical amounts. Start researching the upcoming soccer schedule, folks. 

