    Report: MLBPA Opted out of Government Call over Potentially Delaying 2021 Season

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 4, 2021

    New baseball union head Tony Clark is interviewed at the organization's headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2014. Clark says players won't agree to terminating contracts as part of discipline for drug violations. Clark took over as the union's executive director following the death of Michael Weiner in November. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    Richard Drew/Associated Press

    The Major League Baseball Players Association did not attend a call between officials in President Joe Biden's administration and MLB under the assumption that it would be pressured to delay the 2021 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news on Wednesday, noting that the players union will be having its own meeting with government officials at a later date.

    MLBPA previously released a statement that it had rejected a proposal from MLB to play a 154-game season, providing numerous reasons for its decision:

    Rosenthal made it clear that a "delay will not take place, unless COVID-19 dictates otherwise."

    "The league said in a statement Monday it is moving forward and instructing clubs to report for an on-time start to spring training and the regular season, subject to reaching an agreement with the union on health and safety protocols," Rosenthal added.

    "The parties continue to discuss the protocols, sources say."

    MLB held a 60-game regular season last year before an expanded 16-team playoff inside a de facto bubble.

    The league was able to complete the season, although there were some issues along the way, with COVID-19 outbreaks occurring in the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals organizations most notably.

    MLB will attempt to have a 162-game regular season this year, beginning April 1. Spring training games are set to begin Feb. 27, with players reporting a couple weeks earlier.

