Edge: WWE Tag Team Reunion with Christian Is Something That'll 'Need to Happen'

Fresh off his win in the WWE Royal Rumble, Edge spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro (h/t Connor Casey of comicbook.com) and said that he would "love" a reunion with ex-tag team partner Christian.

"I would love it! I think at some point that would need to happen—just because there's so many opportunities there. Between Edge and Christian against The Usos—I mean, man! Edge and Christian against The New Day, Edge and Christian against Ziggler and Roode, Edge and Christian versus the Street Profits! Not for nothing, Edge and Christian versus Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. There's some stuff there."

Edge and Christian formed one of the most iconic and successful tag teams in professional wrestling history, winning seven WWE (then-WWF) Tag Team championships.

They put on epic matches during a golden era of tag team wrestling in the Attitude Era, performing incredible stunts with the likes of the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz. Of note, those duos shined in Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches, with the first-ever one occurring at SummerSlam in 2000.

Edge and Christian were also two of the funniest performers in WWE, perhaps best known in this realm from their five-second in-ring poses for the purposes of flash photography.

The two formed a stable with Gangrel called "The Brood" in 1998 in a gothic/vampire storyline before breaking apart from him to form their own tag team. They formed a tag team from 1998 to 2001 and again in 2009 to 2011.

Neither wrestler appeared too much on WWE television over the past decade: Edge retired in 2011 due to a neck injury, and Christian retired in 2014.

However, Edge returned to the ring during the 2020 Royal Rumble and soon began a feud with Randy Orton. He was forced out of action again after suffering a torn triceps at Backlash in June, but he returned again in January and won Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Christian also returned to the ring for that event, and the two embraced following Edge's win.