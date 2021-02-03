Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

1 of 6

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Before we get into the potential suitors and trade packages for Carr, it's worth diving into his current situation. This will help provide context as we dig further into trade scenarios.

It seems that Carr has been the focus of trade speculation pretty much ever since Jon Gruden took over as head coach in 2018. The latest rumor comes from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who has reported that Las Vegas could move Carr in an attempt to secure Watson.

"Several NFL insiders expect the Raiders to field calls from teams inquiring about Carr's availability," Bonsignore wrote. "... Increased demand for his services, insiders say, could create a scenario in which a three-team trade allows the Raiders to acquire Watson."

Per Bonsignore, one insider believes that Las Vegas could get two first-round picks for Carr, which then could be flipped in an offer to Houston for Watson.

It's worth noting that Carr had a solid season in 2020—he ranked 11th in passing yards, 11th in passing touchdowns and 10th in passer rating among full-time starters—and that he'll turn only 30 in March. However, Watson, who is only 25 and already has three Pro Bowls on his resume, should be viewed as an upgrade.

Watson is seeking a new home away from the Texans as soon as possible.

"He just wants out," a source close to Watson said, per Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated.

While Bonsignore didn't name sources, and nothing official has come from the Raiders, it is plausible that the right offer could land Carr—and that Las Vegas, in turn, would then pursue Watson.