Nikola Jokic Jokingly Says Lakers' LeBron James Can't Jump as High as Him

For years, the Slam Dunk Contest has felt empty without the inclusion of perhaps the NBA's preeminent star above the rim. Maybe Nikola Jokic will enter the event one of these days.

The Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, which presented Jokic with an opportunity to compare himself to LeBron James.

At 6'11", Jokic has a two-inch height advantage on James, but there's no question as to which of the pair has more leaping ability. According to NBA.com, Jokic was credited with 15 dunks in 2019-20 compared to 79 for LeBron. James did, however, miss two of his attempts, so The Joker had him in dunk efficiency.

Fortunately for fans, we'll get to see these titans of athleticism face off in no time. Maybe Jokic will give James some pointers.