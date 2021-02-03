CeeDee Lamb Talks Cowboys' Dak Prescott, NCAA Football, More in B/R AMA

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

In a season loaded with great rookie wide receivers, Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb was one of the best in the bunch.

The Cowboys had Lamb fall into their laps in the 2020 NFL draft. The former Oklahoma star was projected as a potential top-10 pick, but wound up being on the board for Dallas at No. 17.

Lamb ranked second among all first-year wideouts in receptions (74) and receiving yards (935). He finished third with 111 targets and tied for fourth with five touchdowns.

Just one month into his first offseason as an NFL player, Lamb sat down with B/R to answer questions on topics ranging from Dak Prescott to the return of EA Sports' NCAA college football video game and much more in an AMA.

@julian_salazar: In your first year how'd you feel about having 3 starting quarterbacks playing when Dak went down? And how were they different?

Not ideal, but I'm not against it. Definitely helped me learn as a rookie WR. Not having my QB was definitely a burden on me but having Dak actually guide me through everything helped me understand the game. He made it a lot easier to understand.

@AllGloryToGod: Do you wish you were in NCAA21?

Yes, I do wish I was in NCAA21! We grew up watching that and playing it. I'm glad that they are bringing it back, but not happy I won't be in it, I have to be honest. You can call it selfish or whatever you want haha.

What's your best Baker Mayfield story?

When we played Kansas and he was holding his jock. I remember when the game started and they didn't shake his hand. It was a fun game, they came out strong but obviously we ended up winning.

@vinsanity123: What's it like playing with Amari Cooper?

It was unbelievable. A sight to see. Guys like that, able to stop on a dime. He was great during the season, being a great role model and great big brother.

@Hernandez_MCO: Who is your favorite all-time Cowboy and all-time non-Cowboy player?

Emmit Smith. Growing up I was more of a RB, and Emmitt Smith showed us a lot of toughness. That was before my time but I like looking back in history. And non-Cowboy was Reggie Bush, he was a baller. A lot of people didn't like him, but you couldn't stop him when he was in his prime.

@brandtgray2: What was it like having one of the best catches of the year against the Vikings?

It happened too fast, I couldn't really think. Being on the four-yard line, everything happens so fast. I'm grateful and honored and looking forward to making more catches like that and scoring more touchdowns.

@Gcase1103: How do you feel being drafted after Jeudy and Ruggs but before Jefferson?

Chip on my shoulder definitely, I feel like I should have been WR 1, but everything happens for a reason. Feel like I had a great start to my career, but I'm nowhere near satisfied. Have a lot to get better at.

@clairesheerman: What is Mike McCarthy like?

He's a player's coach. He's easy to understand, we understand his objectives. He wants to win, he's a winner. He checks off all the boxes as a great coach.

@Salvatore_Raso: What is your favorite part about wearing No. 88?

Every time I look down and see that I'm wearing No. 88, that's my favorite part. I understand that there's a lot of expectations with wearing this number. I want to do everything in my power to work and live up to those expectations. I know what guys did with this number before me so I have to work hard week in and week out.

@therealGM: Who are your top 4 WRs of all time?

Calvin Johnson, Julio, Randy, Jerry Rice

We know you're partnered with Sleep Number, how does sleep impact your performance on the field?

Sleep is definitely very impactful because if you go out there tired, you're liable to mess up. Just waking up with a lot of energy is what you want, and Sleep Number does that for me.

@tensecondhooper: Favorite pair of Js and colorway?

Jordan 11 concords

The Cowboys' season went off the rails early, especially when Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle on Oct. 11 against the New York Giants.

Dallas' instability at quarterback in the wake of Prescott's injury, and a defense that allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL, contributed to the team finishing with a disappointing 6-10 record.

Lamb was one of the few bright spots for the franchise in 2020. He will be counted on to improve next season, as the Cowboys look to get back into the playoff picture in the NFC East.