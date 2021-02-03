4-Star CB Prospect Avante Dickerson Commits to Oregon over Nebraska, More

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Cornerback Avante Dickerson announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday after he decommitted from Minnesota in late January.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported Dickerson, a 4-star prospect, also generated serious interest from Nebraska after he starred in the state at Westside High School in Omaha.

