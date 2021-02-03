    4-Star CB Prospect Avante Dickerson Commits to Oregon over Nebraska, More

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    Photo Credit: 247Sports

    Cornerback Avante Dickerson announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday after he decommitted from Minnesota in late January.

    Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported Dickerson, a 4-star prospect, also generated serious interest from Nebraska after he starred in the state at Westside High School in Omaha.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

