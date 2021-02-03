2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects Ahead of Super Bowl

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects Ahead of Super BowlFebruary 3, 2021
With only the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers still vying for the Super Bowl LV crown, most NFL eyes are on the upcoming offseason.
And that means we're in the heart of mock draft season.
This is when championship dreams are strengthened or dashed, as clubs get the opportunity to either address their biggest need or chase an elite talent (or, in a perfect world, do both).
After running through a trade-free mock first round, we'll spotlight the top three picks on our board and examine the fit with their potential employers.
2021 NFL Mock Draft
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
3. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Atlanta Falcons: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
6. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
8. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
9. Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10. Dallas Cowboys: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
11. New York Giants: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami
12. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Barmore, DE/DT, Alabama
15. New England Patriots: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
16. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami
18. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
19. Washington Football Team: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
20. Chicago Bears: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC
21. Indianapolis Colts: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
22. Tennessee Titans: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia
23. New York Jets (via SEA): Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
26. Cleveland Browns: Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas
27. Baltimore Ravens: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
28. New Orleans Saints: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
29. Green Bay Packers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
30. Buffalo Bills: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
It typically takes years for an NFL draft class to establish its identity after instant analysis gets replaced by actual on-field production. Saying that, this feels an awful lot like we'll remember 2021 as the Trevor Lawrence draft.
The Clemson quarterback might already be scouting properties in Jacksonville, Florida. He's not only an ideal fit to lead Urban Meyer's rebuilding project, but he's also the top talent in this draft—arguably by a wide margin.
"Lawrence is one of the best quarterback prospects I've studied over the past decade, and he has all the makings of a superstar, from arm talent to size to the ability to process at the position," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote.
Jacksonville has all of the roster holes one would imagine for a club that just went 1-15, but there isn't a more important position to fill than the quarterback spot.
Lawrence, who helped carry Clemson to a 39-3 record across his three seasons, would instantly give hope to an organization in dire need of it.
2. New York Jets: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
It's tempting to target a quarterback in this spot, especially if new coach Robert Saleh is unconvinced that Sam Darnold is the right man for the job.
It's also possible the Jets don't actually make this pick, either because they've traded down with a quarterback-needy club or perhaps because they've won the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.
In a trade-free mock, though, the focus shifts from a potential upgrade over Darnold to getting the 23-year-old signal-caller more help.
If the Jets make DeVonta Smith the pick, the quarterback should be overjoyed. This is a good draft class for wide receivers, but the Alabama product stands above the rest. He went berserk last season, catching 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The Heisman Trophy winner is the No. 1 option Darnold has never had, and if New York doesn't make a change at quarterback, this is the kind of selection that puts him on notice and perhaps enters him into a one-year audition to keep his job.
3. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of options here. They could engineer their own quarterback change with a major move for Watson. They could trade down with a team eyeing a passer such as Zach Wilson or Justin Fields. They could add an impact offensive tackle or strengthen an improving defense.
If they stay in this spot, though, they would give Tua Tagovailoa the biggest boost by getting him a legitimate No. 1 receiver.
For those with foggy memories about Ja'Marr Chase's ability to play that role after he opted out of the 2020 season, fire up the film from his 2019 campaign with the LSU Tigers and prepare to be amazed.
The 20-year-old combines explosive athleticism with soft hands and unflappable concentration to form an incredible pass-catching package. After getting modest involvement as a freshman, he exploded as a sophomore with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Chase is a playmaker with the quickness and strength to work the middle of the field or stretch out a defense deep. Slot him alongside DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki, and Tagovailoa won't be hurting for offensive weapons.