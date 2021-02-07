2021 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Order and Predictions After Super Bowl 55

2 of 4

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

In a typical offseason, the draft is generally the easiest place for a franchise to address the quarterback position.

Quality signal-callers usually aren't available in trades, and those that hit free agency carry a steep cost because it's always a seller's market. That's how Nick Foles ends up getting a four-year, $88 million contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This offseason is an outlier, though, thanks to the quarterbacks who already are or might be available via trade.

The Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a package of draft picks.

The Houston Texans continue to hold firm on Deshaun Watson, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jan. 28 the hiring of David Culley as head coach didn't change Watson's desire to leave.

Likewise, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Carson Wentz "isn’t exactly pleased" to still be a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Wentz's departure could be imminent.

It's impossible to predict how the Aaron Rodgers situation will unfold. The Green Bay Packers don't have to trade him right now, but Rodgers can change that in an instance if he wants out.

Watson is obviously the top prize, and the Texans have the opportunity to really alter the draft landscape if they move him before April 29.

Even if Watson remains in Houston by then, some teams that would otherwise be in the market for a quarterback on draft night could look instead to a more sure thing to help their offense.