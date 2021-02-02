    Chiefs' Sammy Watkins 'Very Optimistic' He'll Return from Injury for Super Bowl

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
    Doug Murray/Associated Press

    Sammy Watkins has been out since late December with a calf injury, but the Kansas City Chiefs receiver believes he will be back on the field for the Super Bowl on Sunday.  

    "Feeling great," Watkins said Tuesday, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "Still working out with the training staff and [athletic trainer Rick Burkholder], just going over everything so I can have a chance and possibly go out there and feel 100 percent or 95 percent or 85 percent, wherever I get at by Sunday. Feeling pretty good, very optimistic. Been having good practices."

    The 27-year-old missed much of the season with a hamstring injury and then suffered his calf injury in Week 16, causing him to miss each of his team's first two playoff games.

    Watkins appeared in just 10 games during the regular season and finished with a career-low 421 receiving yards.

    Despite his limited durability, the wideout has been a valuable player when on the field and ranks third on the team in receiving yards per game (42.1), trailing only All-Pros Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. He also showcased his ability to step up in big games last year, tallying five catches for 98 yards in the Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers

    The Chiefs could use that type of production against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points allowed this season. The squad also held both the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers well below their scoring averages on the road to the Super Bowl.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Though Kansas City had the No. 1 passing attack in football this season, Patrick Mahomes will need all the help he can get around him to secure a second straight championship.

    Receiver depth could be especially important with Demarcus Robinson being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mecole Hardman can pick up some slack at receiver, but there are few proven options behind him if Watkins can't play.

    Byron Pringle is the only other receiver with more than one reception in 2020, totaling 13 catches for 160 yards.

    Related

      Report: Falcons Keeping Julio, Ryan

      Falcons stars ‘not going anywhere’—ATL hasn’t had any trade talks about Matt Ryan or Julio Jones

      Report: Falcons Keeping Julio, Ryan
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Falcons Keeping Julio, Ryan

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Chancellor Relives SB Loss

      ‘To this day’ Kam Chancellor still doesn’t know why Seattle didn’t give the ball to Marshawn (Players' Tribune)

      Chancellor Relives SB Loss
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chancellor Relives SB Loss

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet

      Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Watkins Thinks He’ll Play

      Sammy Watkins is ‘very optimistic’ he’ll return from injury for Super Bowl

      Watkins Thinks He’ll Play
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Watkins Thinks He’ll Play

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report