Trevor Story Won't Be Traded by Rockies Before 2021 Season, Says GM

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colorado Rockies fans are still reeling from the departure of Nolan Arenado, but at least they don't have to contemplate how much Trevor Story's exit might compound their misery.

General manager Jeff Bridich told reporters Tuesday the Rockies "certainly cherish having Trevor as our shortstop" and that he believes the two-time All-Star will be with the team on Opening Day.

Story will make $17.5 million in base salary in 2021 before hitting free agency.

Part of the justification for making Arenado available was that the star third baseman can opt out of his contract in 2022 or 2023. Now that the Rockies are facing a similar dilemma with Story, it stood to reason his future in Denver might be in doubt.

Bridich explained Tuesday the franchise isn't looking to tear its roster down to the studs:

His stance on Story was far from emphatic, though:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 28-year-old continued to be a consistent offensive contributor in 2020. He finished with 11 home runs, 28 RBI and a .289/.355/.519 slash line. His 15 stolen bases were also the highest in the National League.

Since debuting in 2016, Story is first among shortstops in weighted on-base average (.368) and ninth in weighted runs created plus (114), per FanGraphs.

If the Rockies are looking to remain respectable in 2021, then trading Arenado makes it even more imperative to retain Story. He and Charlie Blackmon will have to shoulder a heavy burden in the lineup.

Should Colorado find itself out of playoff contention early on, making Story available could gain more traction inside the front office, though his contract status would likely limit any return in a trade.

After the Rockies dealt one of the greatest players in franchise history, all bets would seemingly be off when it comes to Story.