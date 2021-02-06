Key College Football Super Seniors Using Extra Year of Eligibility for 2021

0 of 9

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA ruled that the 2020 college football season would not count against anyone's eligibility clock. This means that seniors who normally would have been forced to move on to the next chapter of their lives were given the option to return for one more "super senior" year, if you will.

Trying to keep track of who has, who hasn't and who still might exercise that option for one final ride in 2021 has been a significant challenge, but there have been a bunch of key players who have announced their plans to come back in the fall.

How much of a boost will those returning veterans provide to their respective teams?

Could guys like Indiana's Ty Fryfogle, Miami's D'Eriq King and North Carolina's Tomon Fox help push their squads from "ranked in the Nos. 12-22 range" to "legitimately vying for a national championship" next year? Or might noteworthy returnees at Arkansas, Nebraska and Rutgers help those teams snap out of their lengthy streak of losing seasons?

Please note this is not intended to be a comprehensive list of every fifth-year senior in the country. These are merely some of the biggest names that we know are returning.

Players from Power Five programs are listed in alphabetical order by school, followed by a few key Group of Five players.