No. 13 Texas Tech Holds off No. 9 Oklahoma Despite Mac McClung's Struggles

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders picked up a win that will resonate on Selection Sunday just as the college basketball season approaches the stretch run.

Texas Tech extended its winning streak to two with a 57-52 victory over the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners in Monday's Big 12 showdown at United Supermarkets Arena. Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way for the Red Raiders, who are now 13-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

A solid showing from Umoja Gibson and De'Vion Harmon was not enough to prevent the Sooners' five-game winning streak from coming to an end. They fell to 11-5 overall and 6-4 in the Big 12.

Notable Player Stats

Kevin McCullar, G, TT: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 4 STL

Terrence Shannon Jr., G, TT: 15 PTS, 3 REB

Umoja Gibson, G, OU: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 4 STL

De'Vion Harmon, G, OU: 12 PTS, 2 STL

Brady Manek, F, OU: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Texas Tech Prevails Despite Mac McClung's Struggles

Texas Tech is a potential Final Four contender, but its recent stretch underscores how difficult life can be in the Big 12.

Following a marquee win at Texas on Jan. 13, it lost two difficult games against Baylor and West Virginia by a combined nine points. A get-right nonconference game against LSU put the Red Raiders back on track, but they needed a win over Oklahoma to turn things around in conference play.

Mac McClung figured to be the one who would spearhead those efforts considering the All-American candidate scored at least 22 points in his previous four games, but the Sooners knew that, as well.

Oklahoma pressed up on McClung every time he touched the ball and held him scoreless through the entire first half and without a field goal for the entire game.

To the Red Raiders' credit, they also dialed up the defensive intensity and dictated the tempo when the Sooners had the ball. McCullar also filled some of the scoring void with his ability to get to the free-throw line and create offense from defense after turnovers.

Shannon also provided some much-needed scoring off the bench, and it was that pair that made the biggest plays in crunch time. McCullar drained a three to push the lead to seven and then found Shannon in the same corner on the next possession to push the lead to 10 in the final few minutes.

Shannon also made four cold-blooded free throws in the final 40 seconds after Oklahoma's final push, and Texas Tech learned it could win a big game without McClung leading the way.

Oklahoma's Offense Shows Up Too Late

The season seemed to be slipping away for Oklahoma on Jan. 9 when it lost to Kansas and fell to 6-4 overall with a daunting stretch on the immediate schedule threatening to knock it below .500.

Instead, the Sooners ripped off five straight wins coming into Monday's contest, three of which came against ranked opponents in Kansas, Texas and Alabama. The Alabama win came without leading scorer Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams, making it all the more impressive.

Reaves and Williams were both out for the Sooners on Monday, as well, which put more pressure on Harmon as they looked to avenge a two-point loss to Texas Tech in December.

Harmon has been up to the task of late and scored 13 or more points in the previous five games, including 22-point showings in the wins over Kansas and TCU, but offense was at a premium for the visitors from the start.

In fact, Oklahoma managed just 18 points in an ugly first half while shooting 1-of-10 from three-point range. Harmon had a measly two points at intermission, and nobody had more than five against Texas Tech's swarming defense.

Some of the offense that was missing in the early going came in the second half as Oklahoma came back to tie the game with Brady Manek giving a boost off the bench with his outside shooting and more aggressive attacking from Harmon.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Sooners scored 12 points in the last three minutes after scoring 40 points in the first 37. Texas Tech pushing its lead to 10 woke the visitors up as Gibson made two triples and Elijah Harkless made plays in the lane.

Still, it was too little and too late for a team that struggled to find a rhythm without its top scorer.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Saturday when Oklahoma hosts Iowa State and Texas Tech travels to face Kansas State.