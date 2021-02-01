Jason Witten Named Head Coach of Liberty Christian High School Football Team

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After retiring from the NFL, Jason Witten will become a head coach at a high school in Texas.

Liberty Christian announced the hire on social media Monday:

Witten signed a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys last week before retiring after 17 years in the NFL.

The 38-year-old previously retired after the 2017 season and spent the next year as an announcer for Monday Night Football. He returned for two more seasons, including last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, but will once again step away from the sport.

This time he will try to use his knowledge for coaching instead of commentary.

Witten has long been linked with a career in coaching and even considered a possible option to take over at his alma mater of Tennessee earlier this month, according to Dan Patrick.

He also said in 2019 his goal was to coach in the NFL.

"I've spent my entire adulthood in pro football," he said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "Coaching is coaching. You want to be in a competitive level. ...For me, I think this is a level you can have a lot of success in just because you're so familiar with it. Really your whole life."

This high school position could be a stepping stone toward future opportunities at higher levels.

Witten finished his playing career with 1,228 receptions, fourth-most in NFL history, while adding 11 Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro selections to his resume. He also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2012.