Cubs Rumors: Jake Arrieta Reunion 'Doubtful' Despite Chicago's Interest in FA

It appears as if a reunion between the Chicago Cubs and Jake Arrieta will not be in the cards for the 2021 season.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported such a signing is "doubtful" because the "salary [is] likely not in line with what the Cubs want to spend."

Rogers had previously reported there was some interest from Chicago in potentially signing the right-handed pitcher who says he is healthy heading into the upcoming campaign. The report pointed out the Cubs are still looking for another one or two "buy-low starting pitchers."

The National League Central team is still in need of pitching depth after losing a significant chunk of last year's rotation.

It traded Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres and did not re-sign Jon Lester or Jose Quintana. Lester signed with the Washington Nationals, and Quintana signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

Arrieta seemed like a logical option given the history in place, but the big-market team that has acted more like a seller than a buyer this offseason with a lack of re-signings and trade rumors surrounding its biggest stars apparently isn't interested because of the financial aspects of a possible deal.

The 34-year-old has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies but was at his best from 2014 to '17 when he was in Chicago.

He won the 2015 NL Cy Young award with a 1.77 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 236 strikeouts in 229 innings and then helped the North Siders snap a 108-year championship drought with a 2016 World Series title. He finished his tenure with the Cubs with a sparkling 2.73 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 793 strikeouts in 803 innings.

Arrieta will also forever be a Cubs legend because of his role on the championship team.

By comparison, he finished his time with the Orioles with a 5.46 ERA and his time with the Phillies with a 4.36 ERA. He dealt with some injury concerns in the shortened 2020 campaign and finished with a 5.08 ERA and is looking to turn things around in 2021.

He apparently won't be doing that with the Cubs.