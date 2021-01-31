Report: Tony DeAngelo's Altercation with Alexandar Georgiev Led to Rangers Exit

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Rangers reportedly put Tony DeAngelo on waivers after the defenseman got in an altercation with goalie Alexandar Georgiev on Saturday night, according to Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic.

The incident came after a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins with the two players separated after an altercation in the tunnel leading up to the locker room.

DeAngelo didn't practice with the team Sunday and was waived, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

"It's a decision we made as an organization," head coach David Quinn said. "...This isn't about one incident, it's not about one thing. This is a situation the organization felt was best at this current time. We'll see how the situation plays out."

It could have been the last straw for a player who was already benched earlier this year for a needless unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

DeAngelo was also a healthy scratch in 2019 for what Quinn deemed as a "maturity issue."

Salim Nadim Valji of TSN noted the 25-year-old has been involved in controversies off the ice as well:

The 2014 first-round pick had showed promise as a player, finishing last season fourth among the team with 53 points. His 38 assists tied for ninth in the NHL among defenseman.

DeAngelo has been off to a slower start in 2020-21 with just one assist and no goals in six games with a minus-six rating.

He was on the ice for four goals in the loss to the Penguins, including the game-winner by Sidney Crosby.

Carpiniello reported the Rangers "certainly scoured the market for a trade partner" but were unable to find a reasonable option. He will now be available to any team who claims him by Monday at noon.