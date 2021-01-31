Deshaun Watson Rumors: Latest on Texans QB's Value After Stafford-Goff Trade

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans will have a high asking price for Deshaun Watson if they decide to trade the quarterback.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans want two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two young defensive starters.

McClain noted a potential trade won't be impacted by the Los Angeles Rams' deal for Matthew Stafford, which sent Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The return for Stafford, who will turn 33 years old next month and has just one Pro Bowl selection on his resume, had some speculating any trade for Watson would cost significantly more.

Watson already has three Pro Bowl selections in four years, led the NFL in passing yards this season and is still just 25 years old while under contract through at least 2025.

However, the Lions' deal with the Rams also factored in the negatives of Goff's contract, which features $53.3 million in cap hits over the next two years. Los Angeles likely would not have been able to acquire Stafford without also moving Goff, which led to a larger cost in draft capital.

Houston still has a high bar for trading Watson, which could reduce the number of potential suitors this offseason.

McClain noted the New York Jets as an option, a team with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021. The team might not want to part with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but it could be needed to complete a deal for Watson.

Any defensive starters could help the Texans rebuild a defense that finished 30th in yards allowed in 2020 and 27th in points allowed.

There is still no guarantee any deal will take place despite Watson's trade request.

"We have zero interest in trading the player," general manager Nick Caserio said of Watson Friday. "We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team."