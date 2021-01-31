Biggest Trades in NFL History After Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff Blockbuster

0 of 5

Al Godlis/Associated Press

Everyone expected Matthew Stafford to be traded this offseason.

No one expected it to be this trade.

The Lions and Rams agreed to a blockbuster deal late Saturday night, sending Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round picks (2022 and 2023) and a 2021 third-round selection, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It is the first time two former No. 1 overall picks have been dealt for one another.

While the deal certainly came as a shock and sent NFL Twitter into shambles, it's really two deals in one. The Rams were paying both to acquire Stafford and to rid themselves of the $43 million in guaranteed money remaining to Goff.

In terms of a player-for-player assessment, this doesn't rank very high on the all-time NFL blockbusters list. Stafford is decidedly an above-average starting quarterback but not a superstar; he has one Pro Bowl selection to his name, coming all the way back in 2014. Goff, a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018, actually has both more recent success and more Pro Bowl selections than Stafford.

The Rams will now go through a seven-year stretch in franchise history without a first-round pick—and their most recent first-round pick was Goff, who is now a Lion.

So while there are confounding details of this deal that make it interesting, it pales in comparison to some of the other superstar names or the sheer number of selections moved in more notable deals. Here's a look at a handful of some of the biggest moves in NFL history.