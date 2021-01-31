Winners and Losers of NFL's Blockbuster Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff Trade

0 of 5

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a blockbuster deal with the Detroit Lions that drops the first domino in this year's quarterback carousel.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Rams sent quarterback Jared Goff, their 2021 third-round pick, 2022 first-rounder and 2023 first-rounder to the Lions in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The deal will not be official until the new league year.

Following the Rams' loss to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported a source told him that Goff and head coach Sean McVay needed "marriage counseling."

McVay and general manager Les Snead had been noncommittal about Goff as their starter for the 2021 season. Now, we see why they wouldn't attach the team's immediate future to him.

Goff seemed to reach his peak when he threw for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season. Over the last two campaigns, he's thrown for 42 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

The Rams chose to pivot for Stafford, who's dealt with injuries over the last two terms, though he can still sling the ball all over the field and move a little more than Goff in the pocket.

Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers of the deal.