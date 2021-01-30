    Rams, Lions' Updated Salary Cap After Reported Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff Trade

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 31, 2021

    General interior view of SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams' acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford may actually help the team's long-term salary-cap situation more than holding on to Jared Goff's contract would have over the next few year. 

    Los Angeles sent Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions in order to land Stafford, but their contracts are strikingly similar. 

    The Rams' total cap for 2021 now sits at $216.9 million, according to Spotrac—fourth-highest in the NFL behind the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. Detroit's 2021 payroll remains about league average at $184.9 million, 17th-highest in the league. 

    According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, by shedding the remainder of Stafford's contract (two years, $43 million), the Lions will hold $17.8 million in dead cap next season. Conversely, the Rams will take on a $22.2 million dead-cap hit by sending Goff and the remaining four years, $106.6 million left on his deal to Detroit. 

    Goff has $43 million guaranteed still to come as part of that deal: $25 million in base salary, a $2.5 million roster bonus in March and $15.5 million roster bonus next March. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Yet that still didn't make Goff the highest-paid player on the L.A. roster. 

    Defensive tackle Aaron Donald will earn $27.9 million in 2021, while cornerback Jalen Ramsey will collect $22.5 million.

    Stafford is now the third-highest-paid Rams player at $20 million in 2021. 

    Los Angeles clearly sees this as a vital maneuver to keep its Super Bowl window open.

    Goff's declining performance left the Rams with the 13th-best passing offense in 2020 (250.6 yards per game) and the seventh-fewest touchdown passes thrown (20).

    With L.A. looking to make a run in the NFC West, that had to change. It certainly has with Stafford now in the fold.   

    Related

      Breaking: Stafford Traded to Rams🚨

      Detroit sending Matthew Stafford to LA in exchange for Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-rounder (Schefter)

      Breaking: Stafford Traded to Rams🚨
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Breaking: Stafford Traded to Rams🚨

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated Draft Picks After Trade 👀

      Detroit now has five 1st round picks in the next three years in addition to QB Jared Goff after blockbuster trade

      Updated Draft Picks After Trade 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Updated Draft Picks After Trade 👀

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Takeaways from the Senior Bowl ✍️

      @SOBO55 highlights top prospects for the 2021 NFL draft after the Senior Bowl ➡️

      Top Takeaways from the Senior Bowl ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Top Takeaways from the Senior Bowl ✍️

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Watson Updates Social Media 🧐

      Deshaun has everything Texans-related removed from his social media profiles on Twitter and IG 📸 (@deshaunwatson)

      Watson Updates Social Media 🧐
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson Updates Social Media 🧐

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report