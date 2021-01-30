Bears Trade Rumors: Matthew Stafford Move Interests Chicago, More Teams

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are among at least seven teams who are interested in acquiring Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

While live on Periscope on Saturday, Breer noted the Bears, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team have all been in touch with the Lions over the last six days, but Detroit's asking price for the QB may be too expensive for the West Coast clubs.

In any case, a deal could be completed within the week.

"[The Lions would] like to move him before the Super Bowl," Breer said. "I think they're going to get a first-round pick, maybe a first-round pick plus something else."

The Bears, who haven't drafted in the first round for the last two years after trading their picks for Khalil Mack, own the No. 20 selection in this year's draft.

Stafford would be an immediate upgrade for Chicago. Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky combined for 3,907 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2020, while their rival in Detroit passed for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 picks.

With both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace returning next season, a change at quarterback is more likely than ever.

Whether the Lions feel inclined to move Stafford to a division rival remains to be seen.

At least in Chicago, Stafford would join a playoff team after having been to the postseason just three times in 12 years (0-3). He'd also get significant upgrades at wideout with the Bears boasting Allen Robinson II and Anthony Miller—to say nothing of a reliable defense.

As teams all around the NFL try to woo the Lions' front office, a division rival may provide the best opportunity for Stafford to succeed in the next stage of his career.