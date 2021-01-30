MLB Trade Rumors: Reds 'Still Hoping' to Acquire Amed Rosario from Cleveland

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds are "still hoping" to acquire shortstop Amed Rosario from Cleveland after trading for Kyle Holder from the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Cleveland landed Rosario from the New York Mets earlier this offseason when it traded Francisco Lindor. The Reds were hoping to sign Didi Gregorius, but the veteran infielder agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal to return to Philadelphia instead.

That made Holder available, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, but he hasn't satisfied Cincy's quest to add depth up the middle.

Aside from Holder, the Reds have Jose Garcia and Kyle Farmer at shortstop. While Rosario has yet to break through as threat at the plate, he still provides an upgrade over Cincinnati's current options.

Rosario saw his slash line tumble to .252/.272/.371 last season after batting .287/.323/.432 in 2019.

The hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park could help the 25-year-old turn his numbers around. It's just unclear what it would cost the Reds to land him.

Rosario has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining and is due to make $2.4 million in 2021. He also won't become a free agent until after the 2023 season, making him a cheaper option for a Cleveland team that's been bent on shedding payroll this offseason.

The Reds have four prospects ranked in MLB's top 100, but it may not be worth it for the club to part with any in a weak National League Central, where only the St. Louis Cardinals look like a clear contender.

With Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos, Nick Senzel and Shogo Akiyama all expected to play a major role on this year's club, Cincinnati is still capable of making a run.

Rosario would help push that along.