    MLB Trade Rumors: Reds 'Still Hoping' to Acquire Amed Rosario from Cleveland

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 30, 2021

    New York Mets' Amed Rosario celebrates his home run during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. The game is a makeup from Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The Cincinnati Reds are "still hoping" to acquire shortstop Amed Rosario from Cleveland after trading for Kyle Holder from the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman

    Cleveland landed Rosario from the New York Mets earlier this offseason when it traded Francisco Lindor. The Reds were hoping to sign Didi Gregorius, but the veteran infielder agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal to return to Philadelphia instead.

    That made Holder available, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, but he hasn't satisfied Cincy's quest to add depth up the middle.

    Aside from Holder, the Reds have Jose Garcia and Kyle Farmer at shortstop. While Rosario has yet to break through as threat at the plate, he still provides an upgrade over Cincinnati's current options. 

    Rosario saw his slash line tumble to .252/.272/.371 last season after batting .287/.323/.432 in 2019.

    The hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park could help the 25-year-old turn his numbers around. It's just unclear what it would cost the Reds to land him.

    Rosario has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining and is due to make $2.4 million in 2021. He also won't become a free agent until after the 2023 season, making him a cheaper option for a Cleveland team that's been bent on shedding payroll this offseason. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Reds have four prospects ranked in MLB's top 100, but it may not be worth it for the club to part with any in a weak National League Central, where only the St. Louis Cardinals look like a clear contender.

    With Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos, Nick Senzel and Shogo Akiyama all expected to play a major role on this year's club, Cincinnati is still capable of making a run. 

    Rosario would help push that along. 

     

    Related

      Cincinnati Reds add shortstop, Rule 5 pick Kyle Holder in trade with Philadelphia Phillies

      Cincinnati Reds add shortstop, Rule 5 pick Kyle Holder in trade with Philadelphia Phillies
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Cincinnati Reds add shortstop, Rule 5 pick Kyle Holder in trade with Philadelphia Phillies

      The Enquirer
      via The Enquirer

      Phillies' Updated Lineup After New Gregorius, Realmuto Contracts

      Phillies' Updated Lineup After New Gregorius, Realmuto Contracts
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Phillies' Updated Lineup After New Gregorius, Realmuto Contracts

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Cardinals acquire Nolan Arenado – your move, Reds

      Cardinals acquire Nolan Arenado – your move, Reds
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Cardinals acquire Nolan Arenado – your move, Reds

      Doug Gray
      via Redleg Nation

      Report: Philly Re-Signs Didi Gregorius

      Free-agent SS agrees to a two-year, $28M contract to stay with the Phillies

      Report: Philly Re-Signs Didi Gregorius
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Philly Re-Signs Didi Gregorius

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report