Ex-MLB Pitcher Scott Erickson Charged with Reckless Driving in Fatal Hit-and-Run

MARK J. TERRILL/Associated Press

Former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving this week for his involvement in the hit-and-run death of two children.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Erickson is alleged to have been racing Rebecca Grossman on Sept. 29 in Los Angeles when Grossman's car struck two young boys on a crosswalk.

The 8-year-old and 11-year-old boys were siblings.

Grossman allegedly continued driving for a quarter-mile until her engine gave out. She was charged with two felony counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

The 57-year-old Grossman is facing up to 34 years in prison, while Erickson, 51, is due in court for his arraignment on March 16.

Erickson pitched 15 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

In 389 career regular-season appearances, including 364 starts, he went 142-136 with a 4.59 ERA and 1,252 strikeouts.

Erickson's second MLB season in 1991 was the best of his career. He went 20-8 with a 3.18 ERA, finished second in the American League Cy Young voting and helped lead the Twins to a World Series win over the Atlanta Braves.