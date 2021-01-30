Deshaun Watson Appears to Remove Texans Profile Photo from IG Amid Trade Rumors

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to remove the team's logo from his Instagram and Twitter accounts Saturday as the sides dig in their heels following his trade request.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle provided a look at the changes:

The situation has rapidly intensified over the past month following a tumultuous 4-12 season in which Watson, who finished second in the NFL with a 112.4 passer rating, received little help.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jan. 7 the quarterback was frustrated to find out the Texans "neither considered nor consulted" the candidates he endorsed for general manager before the team hired longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio to fill the role.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk noted the same day Watson had "quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade."

The 25-year-old Clemson product received support from former Texans wide receivers Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins, who urged him to stand firm:

Houston's hire of David Culley as its new head coach didn't alter Watson's stance, per Schefter. He still wants out, but it's uncertain if the front office is willing to move a player who's under contract through 2025 as part of a four-year, $156 million deal.

"Organizationally, I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio told reporters Friday. "... And, you know, we have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring."

It's a complicated situation because the Texans would likely demand a massive haul of draft picks in any trade package for Watson, and if a blockbuster is going to happen, they'd probably want several of those selections in this year's draft so they can immediately start a rebuild.

If the draft, which kicks off April 29, passes without a trade, there will be little incentive for Houston to make a deal in the short term, and the focus would then shift to whether the three-time Pro Bowler will sit out the entire 2021 campaign if he's not moved.

Those factors set the stage for a monumental staredown that will dominate the offseason news cycle.