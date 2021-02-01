Bold Free-Agent Predictions for Every NFL Team in 2021

0 of 32

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

There's still one game left to play in the 2020 NFL postseason, but the majority of the league has already turned its attention to the looming offseason. While the predraft process is already underway, the first stage of talent acquisition will begin with free agency on March 17.

How will teams approach free agency this offseason? That's a great question, as the salary cap is expected to dip and leave multiple franchises over the limit. This means that several of them could be forced to part with highly paid veterans to financially navigate draft weekend.

For the league's cap-rich teams, however, this could create a buyer's market. With fewer potential suitors at the table, many coveted free agents will have their market values held in check.

In short, it's going to be an intriguing and unpredictable foray into free agency in 2021. Bleacher Report is in the business of making predictions, though, and here, you'll find some bold ones.

You'll find one prediction for each team based on factors like roster needs, roster makeup and projected cap space. Since these are "bold" predictions, they'll either be outside the box or very specific in nature.

Simply saying that the Cincinnati Bengals will sign an unnamed offensive lineman after Joe Burrow was sacked 32 times in 10 games isn't exactly bold. Picking the actual player they'll sign—a much tougher task given the many options—qualifies, though.

Let's dig in.