J.J. Watt Trade Rumors: Texans Weighing Star's Future, Could Move on from DE

The Houston Texans reportedly understand defensive end J.J. Watt "deserves clarity" on his future with the franchise at a potential crossroads following a trade request from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Saturday it "might make more sense" for Watt and the Texans to go their separate ways:

In addition, the mood in Houston's locker room following its season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 3 was that the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had "played his last game as a Texan," per the NFL Network's James Palmer.

Watt has one season left on his six-year, $100 million contract. The Texans can release or trade him and eliminate his entire $17.5 million cap hit for 2021 without any dead money in the future.

The 31-year-old Wisconsin native was virtually unblockable through his first five seasons after Houston selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft. He recorded 371 total tackles, 74.5 sacks, 45 passes defended, 15 forced fumbles and two touchdowns across his first 80 career games.

His career was derailed by injuries after that dominant start. He missed most of the next two seasons because of two back surgeries in 2016 and knee surgery in 2017.

Watt bounced back with 16 sacks in 2018, but he's tallied just nine sacks across 24 appearances over the past two years.

The Texans' defense as a whole struggled mightily in 2020, ranking 30th in yards allowed (416.8 per game) and 27th in points allowed (29 per game) as part of a disappointing 4-12 season.

Watt's frustration was evident in December when he discussed players who don't always give 100 percent.

"We're professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money," Watt told reporters. "If you can't come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you're supposed to do, you should not be here. This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money."

After the finale against the Titans, he was shown by NFL Films apologizing to Watson for the team's inability to capitalize on the quarterback's terrific season:

Now the stars' futures may be linked.

If the Texans can somehow convince Watson to rescind his trade request and play in 2021, perhaps the front office will opt to keep Watt as a good-faith measure to show it's dedicated to winning.

Should Houston decide to move its franchise quarterback, however, it's likely the five-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher is also going to see his time with the team come to an end.

Watt would generate plenty of interest from title contenders if he enters free agency.