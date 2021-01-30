Top NFL Draft Takeaways from the 2021 Senior Bowl

0 of 6

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The 2021 Senior Bowl went off without a hitch Saturday, with the National Team defeating the American Team 27-24 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Normally, that sentence might come off as mundane and uninspired. But in this case, the fact that the event and its accompanying week of festivities happened at all is a miracle unto itself after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of numerous college football games (and in some cases, entire seasons) and the yearly NFL Scouting Combine.

The importance of this year's Senior Bowl to draft evaluation can't be overstated. So many mitigating factors made this the most important week of some of the participants' lives—whether they didn't play this season or because they won't have an opportunity to prove themselves elsewhere.

Everyone knew exactly what was on the line during practices and the game.

"I have an FCS and a Division III guy, who didn't get to play this year," agent Ron Slavin told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, referring to Illinois State safety Christian Uphoff and Wisconsin-Whitewater offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz.

"This is their Super Bowl. And then Carson Green from Texas A&M, they played a full season, he's beat up from an SEC season, but I said, 'Look, with no combine happening, going to the Senior Bowl is your best chance.' These guys have one more look at you, especially during the one-on-ones and the O-line stuff, that matters."

And it did matter, particularly for those small-school prospects who showed out during the process.

Meinerz and Uphoff made themselves household names for those who watched coverage. Other high-profile prospects, like Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and North Carolina running back Michael Carter, secured their status as early-round possibilities. A few surprises, such as Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond and Tulane defensive end Cameron Sample, jumped to the forefront as well.

NFL general managers and scouts are going to refer back to this week often as they prepare for the draft—and likely use it as a rationalization why their respective team should or shouldn't select a particular prospect.