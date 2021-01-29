    Justin Turner Rumors: Braves Have Interest with Dodgers Still 'Heavy' Favorites

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 29, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 in Arlington, Texas. Baseball nearly made it through its version of playoff bubbles unscathed; two innings before the World Series ended, Justin Turner of the now-champion Los Angeles Dodgers Turner was pulled from the game after MLB was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Braves have joined the list of teams checking in on free-agent third baseman Justin Turner, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN Sports Radio.

    However, Heyman also noted that "most still see" the Los Angeles Dodgers, who Turner played for from 2014-2020, as the "heavy favorite."

    Other teams who have checked in on Turner include the Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays, per Heyman, who also reported at the time that there was an additional "mystery team" in the mix.

    Turner is looking for a four-year deal, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

    The 36-year-old has played in the bigs for 12 years on the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and Dodgers. His career took off in L.A., where Turner has hit .302 with 116 home runs, 406 RBI and a .886 OPS.

    Turner has finished 14th or better in the National League MVP voting three times and made the 2017 NL All-Star team.

    The third baseman played an integral part on the Dodgers' NL pennant-winning teams in 2017 and 2018 and its World Series-winning crew in 2020. He tied shortstop Corey Seager for the team lead in batting average at .307 this past year and followed that up with a dominant World Series.

    Once there, Turner hit a pair of home runs alongside a .320 batting average and 1.066 OPS. The Dodgers won in six games over the Tampa Bay Rays for their first World Series title since 1988.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Yadier Molina Expected to Re-Sign with Cardinals

      Report: Yadier Molina Expected to Re-Sign with Cardinals
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Yadier Molina Expected to Re-Sign with Cardinals

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Burning Questions Amid Arenado Rumors🤔

      With the 3B drawing interest from Cardinals and Braves, @abbeymastracco addresses some questions about a potential trade ➡️

      Burning Questions Amid Arenado Rumors🤔
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Burning Questions Amid Arenado Rumors🤔

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Ken Griffey Jr. Joins MLB Office

      MLB legend to serve as Sr. Advisor to Commissioner with emphasis on youth development, improving diversity

      Ken Griffey Jr. Joins MLB Office
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ken Griffey Jr. Joins MLB Office

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Cards, Rox Talking Arenado 👀

      St. Louis and Colorado have discussed a deal that would send five-time All-Star to Cardinals

      Report: Cards, Rox Talking Arenado 👀
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Cards, Rox Talking Arenado 👀

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report