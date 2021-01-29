Justin Turner Rumors: Braves Have Interest with Dodgers Still 'Heavy' Favorites

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves have joined the list of teams checking in on free-agent third baseman Justin Turner, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN Sports Radio.

However, Heyman also noted that "most still see" the Los Angeles Dodgers, who Turner played for from 2014-2020, as the "heavy favorite."

Other teams who have checked in on Turner include the Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays, per Heyman, who also reported at the time that there was an additional "mystery team" in the mix.



Turner is looking for a four-year deal, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

The 36-year-old has played in the bigs for 12 years on the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and Dodgers. His career took off in L.A., where Turner has hit .302 with 116 home runs, 406 RBI and a .886 OPS.

Turner has finished 14th or better in the National League MVP voting three times and made the 2017 NL All-Star team.

The third baseman played an integral part on the Dodgers' NL pennant-winning teams in 2017 and 2018 and its World Series-winning crew in 2020. He tied shortstop Corey Seager for the team lead in batting average at .307 this past year and followed that up with a dominant World Series.

Once there, Turner hit a pair of home runs alongside a .320 batting average and 1.066 OPS. The Dodgers won in six games over the Tampa Bay Rays for their first World Series title since 1988.