Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Braves Interested in Rockies 3B amid Cardinals Buzz

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly "checked in" with the Colorado Rockies about a potential blockbuster trade for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported Friday that the Braves are a "long shot" in the Arenado sweepstakes after Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted Thursday the St. Louis Cardinals are in active discussions with the Rockies about the five-time All-Star.

Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos is under pressure to bolster the club's lineup after outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall, who combined to hit 34 home runs during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, both entered free agency.

Ozuna, who finished sixth in National League MVP voting last year, is still available, but the Braves may be hesitant to invest heavily in him with MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association so far unable to agree on whether the NL will keep the designated hitter in 2021 and beyond.

The team did improve its starting rotation with the additions of Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly, but that power-hitting void must be filled to remain atop the highly competitive NL East for a third straight season.

Atlanta watched as the rival New York Mets (Francisco Lindor, James McCann, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor May) and Washington Nationals (Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber, Jon Lester and Brad Hand) made significant improvements to their rosters during the offseason.

While the Philadelphia Phillies haven't made that same type of splash, they've worked to overhaul their bullpen, a major weakness in 2020, with the acquisitions of Archie Bradley, Jose Alvarado and Sam Coonrod.

A trade for Arenado would be the type of move that would solidify the Braves as the team to beat in the division once again in 2021. He would take over at third base with Austin Riley moving to left field, a major upgrade over current projected starter Ender Inciarte in the corner outfield.

The question isn't the fit but the financial aspect, with the eight-time Gold Glove Award winner set to make $35 million next season as part of his eight-year, $260 million contract. The deal runs through 2026, but he can opt out to become a free agent after 2021.

Given the Braves non-tendered Duvall because of concerns he could receive up to $7.1 million in arbitration, finding a way to make $35 million fit within their salary structure could be difficult; Heyman noted the Rockies don't want to absorb much of that money in order to trade him.

So it's easy to see why Atlanta is labeled as a long shot amid the talks, but there's little doubt he's exactly the type of player the club needs with its NL East rivals preparing to make a serious run.