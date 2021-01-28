Tom Brady Says 'Everyone' with Bucs Wants to Win Super Bowl for Bruce Arians

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Andy Reid winning his first Lombardi Trophy as a head coach was a major storyline in last season's Super Bowl, and Tom Brady hopes something similar happens for Reid's Tampa Bay counterpart to cap off this season.

"I think everyone wants to win for him," Brady said of Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

While Arians won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 68-year-old has yet to win on the sport's biggest stage as a head coach. The two-time Coach of the Year is in his second season with the Buccaneers and is just one win over Reid's Kansas City Chiefs away from changing that part of his resume.

"He's a great man. A great leader. A great person. A great friend," Brady said. "He's very loyal. He's just got a great way about communicating effectively with everybody around here."

If anyone knows how to get his coach a championship ring, it is Brady.

The 14-time Pro Bowler is playing in his 10th Super Bowl and chasing his seventh Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots are the only franchise to appear in that many Super Bowls, and they did so with Brady leading the way for them.

The all-time great now has more motivation than just winning another one for himself with Arians on the sidelines.