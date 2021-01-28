Didi Gregorius Rumors: FA Wants Contract Worth 'About $15M'; Phillies Linked

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius is reportedly seeking a contract worth around $15 million for the 2021 season.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the update Thursday, noting a return to the Philadelphia Phillies may be the "best option":

Gregorius played last season under a one-year, $14 million contract with the Phillies.

The 30-year-old Netherlands native put together one of his best offensive seasons, posting a .284/.339/.488 triple-slash line with 10 home runs in 60 games. His .827 OPS was the second-highest mark of his nine-year career behind only 2018 with the New York Yankees (.829), when he also hit a career-high 27 homers.

In October, Gregorius said on WFAN Radio (h/t Zach Braziller of the New York Post) he hoped to remain in Philadelphia.

"At the end of the day, it's up to them, what they want to do," he said. "I really enjoyed playing with the guys over there. I had a really great time."

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Tuesday the Cincinnati Reds are another team with serious interest in Gregorius, who is one of the top free agents left on the market.

The Phillies' front office is under pressure to make moves to keep pace in the highly competitive NL East. The New York Mets and Washington Nationals have already made several offseason deals in an effort to chase down the two-time defending division champion Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia has bolstered its bullpen, led by the addition of Archie Bradley, but could still use some upgrades elsewhere on the roster.

Bringing back Gregorius would be a key step in the right direction.