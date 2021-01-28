Naomi Osaka Buys Ownership Stake in NWSL's North Carolina Courage

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced Thursday that she purchased an ownership stake in the National Women's Soccer League's North Carolina Courage.

Courage chairman and founder Stephen Malik said of Osaka's involvement, according to Reuters (h/t ESPN): "I am thrilled to welcome Naomi as an owner of the North Carolina Courage. She brings an invaluable viewpoint on topics beyond sports. I cannot think of anyone better to help us as we continue to make a difference in our community and inspire the next generation of women."

Osaka, 23, is a native of Japan and owns three career Grand Slam singles titles, having won the 2019 Australian Open and the 2018 and 2020 U.S. Open.

Like Osaka, the Courage have a winning pedigree, as they won the NWSL title and the NWSL Shield in both 2018 and 2019.

Taking part ownership of the Courage is one of the highest-profile investments for Osaka, who was named the highest-paid female athlete in the world by Forbes last year.

Forbes reported that Osaka made $37.4 million in 2020, with $34 million of that coming from endorsements. She topped fellow tennis star Serena Williams, who was second with $36 million in total earnings.

The NWSL did not have an official season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it did hold the NWSL Challenge Cup, which was won by the Houston Dash.

Although North Carolina went a perfect 4-0 in the preliminary round and had the No. 1 seed in the knockout round, it was upset by Portland Thorns FC in the quarterfinals.

In 2021, the Courage will look to win their third consecutive league title and deliver Osaka her first NWSL championship as an owner.