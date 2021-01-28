Report: Texans Want to 'Repair' Deshaun Watson Relationship Amid Trade Request

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly desire to repair their relationship with superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson rather than trade him, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Watson officially requested a trade "weeks ago."

The Texans hired former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach David Culley as their new head coach Wednesday, but Schefter noted that the hire has not changed Watson's mind about wanting to play elsewhere.

