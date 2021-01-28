    Report: Adam Wainwright Has 'Several Competitive' Contract Offers; Padres Linked

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Adam Wainwright has spent his entire 16-year MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he could move this offseason with significant reported interest from around the league.

    According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the starting pitcher has "several competitive offers" on the table, including one from the San Diego Padres.

    The Cardinals still hope to re-sign longtime players Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina, but the offers feature fewer guarantees than their 2020 deals, per Goold.

    Wainwright had a $5 million base salary for 2020 plus incentives, per Spotrac, although he ended up with less money as a result of the shortened season.

    The 39-year-old still proved he could be worth the money after an impressive showing last season.

    Wainwright produced a 3.15 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 2020 that were each his lowest of any year since 2015 when he made just seven appearances. He also showcased his durability with two complete games and 65.2 innings in 10 starts, a solid campaign for someone who has had many seasons derailed with injuries.

    Once one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball, Wainwright hasn't topped 200 innings in a season since 2014.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The latest season showed the three-time All-Star can still produce when healthy, leading to several options on the open market if he doesn't return to St. Louis.

    If he ends up in San Diego, it would add another veteran pitcher to an overhauled rotation now led by Yu Darvish and Blake Snell. The experience and upside will be extremely useful for a team with World Series aspirations in 2021.

    Related

      Updated Free Agent Rankings 📊

      @JoelReuter re-ranks every FA still available heading into February📲

      Updated Free Agent Rankings 📊
      St Louis Cardinals logo
      St Louis Cardinals

      Updated Free Agent Rankings 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Tanaka Returns to Japan

      Masahiro Tanaka has agreed to join Japan's Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles after seven seasons with the Yankees

      Tanaka Returns to Japan
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Tanaka Returns to Japan

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      B.S. Meter on the Latest MLB Rumors

      We look at which new free agency and trade rumors are legit 📲

      B.S. Meter on the Latest MLB Rumors
      MLB logo
      MLB

      B.S. Meter on the Latest MLB Rumors

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mets Trading Matz to Blue Jays

      Toronto is finalizing a trade to acquire starter Steven Matz from the New York Mets for three prospects (ESPN)

      Report: Mets Trading Matz to Blue Jays
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets Trading Matz to Blue Jays

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report