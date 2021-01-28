Report: Adam Wainwright Has 'Several Competitive' Contract Offers; Padres Linked

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Adam Wainwright has spent his entire 16-year MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he could move this offseason with significant reported interest from around the league.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the starting pitcher has "several competitive offers" on the table, including one from the San Diego Padres.

The Cardinals still hope to re-sign longtime players Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina, but the offers feature fewer guarantees than their 2020 deals, per Goold.

Wainwright had a $5 million base salary for 2020 plus incentives, per Spotrac, although he ended up with less money as a result of the shortened season.

The 39-year-old still proved he could be worth the money after an impressive showing last season.

Wainwright produced a 3.15 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 2020 that were each his lowest of any year since 2015 when he made just seven appearances. He also showcased his durability with two complete games and 65.2 innings in 10 starts, a solid campaign for someone who has had many seasons derailed with injuries.

Once one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball, Wainwright hasn't topped 200 innings in a season since 2014.

The latest season showed the three-time All-Star can still produce when healthy, leading to several options on the open market if he doesn't return to St. Louis.

If he ends up in San Diego, it would add another veteran pitcher to an overhauled rotation now led by Yu Darvish and Blake Snell. The experience and upside will be extremely useful for a team with World Series aspirations in 2021.