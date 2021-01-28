MLB Rumors: Jackie Bradley Jr., Mets in Contract Talks Amid Trevor Bauer Buzz

John Amis/Associated Press

The New York Mets "remain in discussions" with free-agent center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Despite plenty of buzz around Trevor Bauer, New York could fill its hole at center field before adding the starting pitcher.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets are the "favorites" to land Bauer.

Center field is still arguably a bigger need for the Mets after the team often played outfielders out of position at the cost of the defense last season.

Brandon Nimmo was the primary starter at the position last year but has negative-14 runs saved in his five-year career at center field, per Fangraphs. He is much better at left field, where he has plus-five runs saved.

Bradley is a much better athlete at the position with 48 runs saved in center field, including a plus-five mark last season, per Fangraphs. The 30-year-old won a Gold Glove award in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox and has remained consistent in the field even when his hitting fluctuated.

Things were better at the plate in 2020 with Bradley finishing with a career-high .283 batting average and .364 on-base percentage, adding seven home runs in 55 games.

If he can replicate this production offensively to go with his defensive value, Bradley could be a steal as a free agent this offseason.