Mets Rumors: Aaron Loup Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Stint with Rays

The New York Mets reportedly added a left-handed arm to their bullpen on Wednesday.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the National League East team reached an agreement with Aaron Loup, pending a physical. Jon Heyman of MLB Network noted it will be a one-year contract.

DiComo noted Loup is "the type of left-handed stalwart" New York still wanted after it missed out on signing Brad Hand, who went to the Washington Nationals.

The report pointed out Jerry Blevins is on a minor league deal and both Daniel Zamora and Stephen Tarpley "possess checkered recent histories," leaving the Mets with a glaring need for left-handed stability in the bullpen if they are going to parlay a busy offseason into a playoff spot in the National League.

Loup has been at the major league level since 2012 and pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.

His 2020 campaign with Tampa Bay was an important bounce-back effort after he missed significant time in 2019 with an elbow injury. He finished with a 2.52 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 25 innings and helped lead the Rays to the World Series, where they ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York was a lackluster 18th in bullpen ERA last season, so someone like Loup with that postseason experience figures to be key to much-needed improvement.

He also doesn't have to be limited as just a left-handed specialist considering he is versatile enough to pitch entire innings with fairly even splits. In 2020, he held left-handed hitters to a .212/.278/.303 slash line with zero home runs and two RBI while holding right-handed hitters to a .192/.246/.423 slash line with three home runs and nine RBI.

Replicating that performance would provide a significant boost for the Mets.