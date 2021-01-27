    Rams Rumors: Jared Goff, John Wolford Expected to Have QB Competition in Camp

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021
    Alerted 58m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff passes the ball during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly planning an open quarterback competition between Jared Goff and John Wolford heading into next season.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Rams came away so impressed with Wolford's performance in place of Goff that he has a chance to wrestle away the starting job.

    It is also possible that the Rams trade Goff this offseason, as the former No. 1 overall pick is clearly losing favor within the organization. Rams general manager Les Snead refused to endorse Goff as the team's long-term starter Tuesday.

    "Not going to get into specifics on those. That's the beautiful mystery of the future. ... Jared Goff is a Ram at this moment. It's way too early to speculate," Snead told reporters

