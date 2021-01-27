Rams Rumors: Jared Goff, John Wolford Expected to Have QB Competition in Camp

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly planning an open quarterback competition between Jared Goff and John Wolford heading into next season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Rams came away so impressed with Wolford's performance in place of Goff that he has a chance to wrestle away the starting job.

It is also possible that the Rams trade Goff this offseason, as the former No. 1 overall pick is clearly losing favor within the organization. Rams general manager Les Snead refused to endorse Goff as the team's long-term starter Tuesday.

"Not going to get into specifics on those. That's the beautiful mystery of the future. ... Jared Goff is a Ram at this moment. It's way too early to speculate," Snead told reporters.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.