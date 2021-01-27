Scotty Miller Says He'd Beat Tyreek Hill in a Race, Believes He's Fastest in NFL

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Tyreek Hill is widely regarded as the fastest wide receiver in the NFL, but Scotty Miller thinks he can take the Kansas City Chiefs star in a foot race.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout said he would beat Hill one-on-one and believes himself to be the fastest player in the league:

After Miller's comments, Hill responded on his Twitter account:

Miller certainly has an argument as one of the fastest players in the NFL. The 23-year-old showed off his speed in the NFC Championship Game, when he ran past Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King for a 39-yard touchdown with one second remaining in the second quarter to give the Bucs a 21-10 halftime lead.

When Miller was a draft prospect in 2019, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at Bowling Green's pro day.

Ten players in the 2019 class had 40 times faster than his, however, including five wide receivers.

Per the Chiefs' official website, Hill ran the 40 in 4.24 seconds during his pro day in 2016. The five-time Pro Bowler beat his teammate Mecole Hardman, who had a 4.33-second 40 time at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, in a friendly 40-yard dash during training camp last August.

Miller's confidence level is admirable, but the raw numbers strongly indicate he would lose a one-on-one race against Hill. The second-year wideout can get the last laugh if his Bucs are able to beat the Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium to win Super Bowl LV.