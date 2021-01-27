Senior Bowl Daily Notebook: Najee Harris Practices Against Agent's Advice

0 of 7

A stripped-down version of the Senior Bowl continued into Wednesday—which is the most important day of the entire week's festivities.

Despite fewer NFL personnel in attendance and a lack of fan presence, work is still being doing by those individuals aspiring to play at the professional level. Wednesday is the most physical day of practice in a controlled setting where evaluators get to see a level playing field for every individual through the day's drills.

The game itself is always competitive and certain talents rise to the occasion, but the importance of that specific day isn't nearly what fans think. General managers, scouts and decision-makers pour over the practice reps. They want to see how prospects perform when isolated and challenged.

Everything matters regarding a player's evaluation. Everything.

"There was a player last year, and I won't say who, but was supposed to be drafted pretty highly," Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who is leading this year's American Team, told reporters Tuesday. "And I got in the elevator with him at the combine, and I was like, by the end of that elevator ride, I was like, 'There's no way that guy will be a fit with us.'"

Maybe the most important part of the Senior Bowl is how players improve through the week when they're around NFL coaching. A strong or weak initial performance Tuesday needs to be built upon the following practice.

Wednesday's standouts start with a Division III product, a running back transitioning to wide receiver and a complete linebacker prospect. Meanwhile, a high-profile ball-carrier made an interesting decision.