Amanda Gorman to Recite Poem During Super Bowl LV Pregame Ceremony

After dazzling the world last week at the presidential inauguration, Amanda Gorman will bring her poetic stylings to the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Gorman will recite an original poem as part of the Super Bowl LV pregame ceremonies, which will recognize three honorary captains chosen by the league (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk):

"Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, who worked to secure Internet access and laptops for his students so that they would be able to access remote learning during the pandemic; Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, who has been managing the COVID ICU at Tampa General Hospital; and Marine veteran James Martin, who has helped veterans and their families connect virtually through his work with the Wounded Warrior Project."

Gorman became the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017. The initiative's mission statement is to recognize and celebrate "our nation's top youth poets that are committed to artistic excellence, civic engagement and social justice."

At the Jan. 20 inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Gorman received universal acclaim for the reading of her poem "The Hill We Climb."



The 22-year-old became the youngest poet in history to read at a presidential inauguration. She graduated cum laude from Harvard University in 2020.

She will read her newest poem Feb. 7 prior to kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.