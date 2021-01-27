    Amanda Gorman to Recite Poem During Super Bowl LV Pregame Ceremony

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021

    American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    After dazzling the world last week at the presidential inauguration, Amanda Gorman will bring her poetic stylings to the Super Bowl.

    The NFL announced Wednesday that Gorman will recite an original poem as part of the Super Bowl LV pregame ceremonies, which will recognize three honorary captains chosen by the league (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk):

    "Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, who worked to secure Internet access and laptops for his students so that they would be able to access remote learning during the pandemic; Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, who has been managing the COVID ICU at Tampa General Hospital; and Marine veteran James Martin, who has helped veterans and their families connect virtually through his work with the Wounded Warrior Project."

    Gorman became the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017. The initiative's mission statement is to recognize and celebrate "our nation's top youth poets that are committed to artistic excellence, civic engagement and social justice."

    At the Jan. 20 inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Gorman received universal acclaim for the reading of her poem "The Hill We Climb."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 22-year-old became the youngest poet in history to read at a presidential inauguration. She graduated cum laude from Harvard University in 2020.

    She will read her newest poem Feb. 7 prior to kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Related

      Chad Wheeler DV Allegations

      Seahawks OL accused of assaulting and strangling a woman after Wheeler asked her to bow to him

      Chad Wheeler DV Allegations
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chad Wheeler DV Allegations

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Rams Having QB Competition 🤯

      Jared Goff and John Wolford expected to have an open QB competition in training camp (Rapoport)

      Rams Having QB Competition 🤯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rams Having QB Competition 🤯

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL's Biggest Potential 2021 Breakouts

      One player from each NFL team who could star next season 📲

      NFL's Biggest Potential 2021 Breakouts
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL's Biggest Potential 2021 Breakouts

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Miller: I'm NFL's Fastest

      Tyreek saw Scotty Miller’s comments saying he could beat Hill in a race: ‘Hell of a player good for him ☺’ 📸

      Bucs Miller: I'm NFL's Fastest
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs Miller: I'm NFL's Fastest

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report