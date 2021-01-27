MLB Rumors: Phillies, Reds Focused on Didi Gregorius After Semien, Simmons Deals

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With the shortstop market dwindling after Marcus Semien and Andrelton Simmons agreed to deals with the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins, the market for Didi Gregorius appears to be heating up.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies are "focusing" on adding the nine-year veteran.

Gregorius is a free agent for the second straight offseason. He spent last year with the Phillies after signing a one-year contract in December 2019. The 30-year-old is reportedly seeking a two-year, $30 million deal this offseason, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Thus far, the top available shortstops have all taken one-year deals. Semien is joining the Blue Jays on a one-year deal worth $18 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan also reported the Twins will make Simmons their starting shortstop after the two sides agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract. The Baltimore Orioles also announced Monday they signed Freddy Galvis, who spent last year with the Reds, to a one-year deal.

Philadelphia and Cincinnati are both trying to find a starting shortstop with spring training scheduled to begin in February, and both franchises are familiar with Gregorius.

He spent five years with the Reds organization after signing as an international free agent in 2007, and he is coming off a strong 2020 season with the Phillies. He hit .284/.339/.488 with 10 homers and 40 RBI in 60 games.