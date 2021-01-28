B.S. Meter on Trevor Bauer to Mets and Latest MLB Free Agency, Trade Rumors

1 of 8

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Mets were expected to be major players this offseason. They have been just that, though not in the way many figured.

They have made key signings, notably catcher James McCann and right-handed reliever Trevor May. But the Mets' most impactful move was one of the biggest blockbusters of the offseason, acquiring megastar shortstop Francisco Lindor and right-hander Carlos Carrasco in one fell swoop.

Adding Lindor and Carrasco had financial ramifications. The Mets settled with Lindor for $22.3 million in his final year of arbitration, and Carrasco will make $12 million in each of the next two seasons. Nevertheless, New York is still swimming at the deep end of the pool when it comes to potentially expensive free agents.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Mets' pursuit of Trevor Bauer began to intensify after the Blue Jays signed George Springer, and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported New York (along with the Los Angeles Angels) is seen as one of the favorites to sign Bauer. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported New York has made a "formal" offer to Bauer.

Bringing Bauer to Queens makes plenty of sense, even after adding Carrasco. It is unknown when Noah Syndergaard will be cleared to return as he continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery. Moreover, both he and Marcus Stroman will be free agents after 2021.

However, there is still room for skepticism. New York's estimated 2021 payroll is at $180 million, per Roster Resource. Although Mets president of baseball operations Sandy Alderson suggested the $210 million luxury-tax threshold is not a hard cap, he did call it a "significant consideration."

Signing Bauer alone could push New York past the threshold. It seems logical, then, that Feinsand reported New York has not made Bauer an offer that would eclipse Gerrit Cole's $36 million record for annual average value (AAV).

Additionally, the Mets have other needs. Jon Heyman reported the team has interest in center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., and New York could also use a left-handed reliever after missing out on Brad Hand.

Having said that, the Mets were finalizing a deal Wednesday to send left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, thus clearing over $5 million in payroll space. Might this be a precursor to a greater push for Bauer?

Let's not forget the Angels loom large in desperate need of a front-line ace. Toronto might also make a play for Bauer, though that's less likely in light of recent moves.

B.S. Meter: The fit makes sense, but will the money work for Bauer?